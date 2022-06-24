KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In Sporting Kansas City’s 6-0 thwarting of USL League 1 side Union Omaha, Hungarian forward Daniel Salloi became the all-time leading goal-scorer for the club in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Salloi has found the back of the net 7 times in his tournament career, surpassing former SKC forward Dom Dwyer’s record of 6.

“Oh, it was Dom who had the record? Well, he’s my friend, so I’m sure he’s happy for me,” Salloi said.

Dwyer, who currently plays for Atlanta United, spent six seasons in Kansas City, winning two U.S. Open Cup trophies and an MLS Cup in that span.

Salloi joined the club in 2016 and spent two seasons with Dwyer.

Now you can call yourself starboy @danielsalloi congrats mate, always proud of you, keep on going! @Ddwyer14

Salloi’s record breaking night earned Sporting a birth in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on the road against USL Championship side Sacramento United in July.