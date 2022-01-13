Former SKC goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen joins Houston Dynamo coaching staff

Sporting Kansas City players watch as goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen, front right, kisses the MLS Cup as they celebrate their 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake in the MLS Cup soccer final match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

HOUSTON — Houston Dynamo head coach and former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Paulo Nagamura is bringing in former teammate Jimmy Nielsen as an assistant coach.

The 2013 MLS Cup winning goalkeeper most recently served as Sporting KC’s Director of Professional Player Development after spending time as head coach of the Oklahoma City Energy and Hartford Athletic in the USL.

Nielsen joined SKC in 2010 after stints in Europe and won goalkeeper of the year in 2012.

The 44-year-old Dane and Nagamura helped Kansas City win their second ever MLS Cup trophy in 2013.

Nagamura was hired at the Dynamo’s head coach this past offseason replacing Tab Ramos.