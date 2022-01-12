Former SKC midfielder Benny Feilhaber named head coach of Sporting KC II

KANSAS CITY, KS – DECEMBER 7: Benny Feilhaber #10 of Sporting Kansas City handles the ball against Luis Gil #21 of Real Salt Lake during the MLS Cup Final at Sporting Park on December 7, 2013 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Sporting KC II prepare to take part in the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season, they have named Sporting Kansas City legend Benny Feilhaber as head coach.

Feilhaber joined the technical staff ranks of SKC after six years, over two stints, with the club and a 15-year playing career.

The midfielder helped Sporting lift the 2013 MLS Cup and two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups in 2015 and 2017.

The Brazilian born-American International earned 44 appearances with the United States men’s national team and played in the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup where he scored the game-winning goal from outside the box against Mexico in the championship game. He also featured on the USMNT roster in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Feilhaber is one of four players in franchise history to score 30 goals and provide 50 assists in their career.

At the helm of Sporting’s developmental affiliate, he will play a key role in the development of SKC Academy products as they move up the ranks in hopes of making the senior team.

Sporting Kansas City currently has 13 players on the roster who have featured for Sporting KC II since its inaugural season in 2016, including the club’s leading goal-scorer for the 2021 season Daniel Salloi and goalkeeper John Pulskamp, who earned a call-up to the USMNT camp in December.