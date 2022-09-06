HOUSTON — With 5 games left in his debut season as head coach of the Houston Dynamo, former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Paulo Nagamura has been fired by the club.

Nagamura took over during the offseason and former SKC goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen joined him as an assistant.

“This is a difficult decision because Paulo is a top individual who has earned the respect of the players and staff for his tireless work ethic and commitment to the club. We wish Paulo and his staff well moving forward in their careers,” general manager Pat Onstad said

Under Nagamura, the Dynamo went 8W-16L-5D and sit bottom of the Western Conference.

Despite bringing in Mexican international star Hector Herrera and Paraguayan international Sebastian Ferreira, the Dynamo only won 2 of their last 10 matches.

Kenny Bundy will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Before joining Houston, Nagamura spent four seasons at the helm of Sporting Kansas City II.

The Brazilian played under Peter Vermes in Kansas City from 2012 to 2016, winning two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophies (2012, 2015) and one MLS Cup (2013).