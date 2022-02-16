VENICE — Before leaving on a record transfer fee to Venezia FC in Serie A, former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio was given an unexpected surprise from teammate Johnny Russell as a going away present.

Busio joined Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins on “The Call Up” podcast to talk his life in Italy, his time at Sporting KC, his future with the United States men’s national team and, of course, Russell’s prank-gone-wrong.

When the young midfielder showed up to the training facility to say his goodbyes, he sent Russell a Snapchat of him kicking the Scots car in the parking lot. The latest, at the time, in a line of back-and-forth pranks involving each other’s car over a three-year span.

In an attempt to have the last laugh, as a “goodbye” prank, the Sporting KC captain walked on top of Busio’s Mercedes-Benz without the intent of causing any permanent damage, however, once he stepped on the windshield, the glass cracked leaving it destroyed.

“I was on too much of a high to be mad about it,” Busio said.

To add to the excitement of his move overseas, Busio had just returned from winning the Concacaf Gold Cup with the United States.

“I don’t think I was that mad about it at all. I mean, I was leaving the car there anyway, so it was more of my mom’s problem at that point,” Busio said.

In August, after Busio made his trek to Italy, Russell appeared on “The Call Up” alongside Daniel Salloi, the cameraman during the incident, to explain his side of the story.

“The plan was to stand on the top of his car, but as I put my weight on the windshield where the rear-view mirror was and the whole thing just caved,” Russell said.

Russell ended up paying to have the windshield fixed and loaned his own car to Busio so he could get around before his flight to Venice.

The sibling-like rivalry ended there as Busio made his way to being a starter for Venice and eventually scoring his first goal a few games into his European career.