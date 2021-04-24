Former Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler welcomes newborn son

AUSTIN, Texas. — Former Sporting Kansas City and current Austin FC defender Matt Besler welcomed a newborn son Friday!
Miller James Besler was born on April 23, 2021, the defender announced.
Due to the birth of his son, Besler will not take park in Austin FC’s match against the Colorado Rapids.
“Unable to take the field tonight with my teammates, but I’ll be cheering hard from back in ATC with a brand new @AustinFC fan. #MillerJamesBesler,” Besler tweeted along with a selfie with the newborn.
Miller is Besler’s third child behind Parker, 2016, and Marin, 2018.
Besler joined Austin FC in the past offseason after parting ways with SKC, his hometown team.