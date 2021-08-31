Former Sporting KC defender Erik Palmer-Brown headed to French league on loan

Portland Timbers midfielder Maximiliano Urruti (right) shoots ball past Sporting KC defender Erik Palmer-Brown (left) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

TROYES, France — Former Sporting Kansas City defender Erik Palmer-Brown is headed to the French league and joining ES Troyes AC in Ligue 1 on loan.

Palmer-Brown joined English Premier League side Manchester City in 2019 from SKC and has been sent on loan to Belgium, the Netherlands and Austrian leagues during his time.

His latest loan assignment will have him in the Champagne region of the country playing against the top teams in France like Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco.

Erik Palmer-Brown is in town ! 🔥

Le défenseur international 🇺🇸 est prêté à l’ESTAC par @ManCity pour la saison 2021/22 !

Bienvenue à Troyes @ErikBrown14 ! 💯

Plus d'infos 👉 https://t.co/YPfWT7ADTk#mercato #TeamEstac 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3VMUWOo8pf — ESTAC Troyes (@estac_officiel) August 31, 2021

The Lee’s Summit High School alumnus signed a professional contract with Sporting at 16.

Palmer-Brown was a sought after defender during his time at SKC, with teams like Juventus in Italy reportedly making bids for his services in 2014.

The 24-year-old won the U.S. Open Cup in 2017 with Sporting and has also appeared for the United States men’s national team twice.