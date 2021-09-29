Former Sporting KC midfielder Gianluca Busio rejoins USMNT for World Cup qualifiers

VENEZIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 27: Gianluca Busio of Venezia competes for the ball with Sasa Lukic of Torino during the Serie A match between Venezia FC and Torino FC at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on September 27, 2021 in Venezia, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder and wunderkind Gianluca Busio earned his second call up for the United States men’s national team for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The United States will play three games in October as they continue toward returning to the World Cup stage in Qatar after failing to do so in 2018.

USA vs Jamaica – Austin, Texas – October 7

Panama vs USA – Panama City, Panama – October 10

USA vs Costa Rica – Columbia, Ohio – October 13

The United States currently sit in third place in the third round of Concacaf qualifying. The top three spots advance to Qatar, with fourth place heading to a inter-confederation playoff.

Busio left Sporting KC earlier this summer to Venezia FC in Italy’s Serie A.

He remains a regular on the starting lineup although the team sits in 18th and has only won one game.

Full Roster

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (NYCFC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Sergiño Dest (FC Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Luca De La Torre (Heracles Almelo), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Brendan Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (DC United), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Tim Weah (Lille), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)