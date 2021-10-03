Former Sporting KC midfielder Gianluca Busio scores first Serie A goal

CAGLIARI, ITALY – OCTOBER 01: Gianluca Busio of Venezia celebrates his goal 1-1 during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio v Venezia FC at Sardegna Arena on October 01, 2021 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

CAGLIARI, Italy — Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio scored his first goal at his new team in the Italian top flight in dramatic fashion.

The teenager has been a regular in the starting lineup for Venezia FC in Serie A and during a match against Cagliari, Busio found the back of the net to equalize as time expired.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Busio received the ball at the top the of the 18-yard box and rifled a right-footed shot toward goal.

A lucky deflection off a defender put the ball in the back of the net and tied the game for the visitors and made Busio the youngest American player to score in Serie A,

Busio will now join the United States men’s national team as they continue their quest to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.