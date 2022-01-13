Former Sporting KC midfielder Ilie Sanchez joins LAFC

LOS ANGELES — After declining the contract option for the Spaniard, former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez is headed to LAFC.
The 31-year-old Barcelona native spent 5 seasons with SKC, helping the club win a U.S. Open Cup championship in 2017 and being named an MLS All-Star in 2018.
The La Masia product scored 7 regular season goals with Kansas City and provided 12 regular season assists in 144 appearances.
In 2021, Ilie had a career-high pass percentage of 88.6%.
“Ilie is a player I have long admired not only for his ability on the field but also for his character and professionalism, which make him a great fit for us,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. “We trust these qualities will help LAFC in our commitment to winning on and off the field for years to come.”
Ilie signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles based club with a club option for the 2024 season.