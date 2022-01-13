Former Sporting KC midfielder Ilie Sanchez joins LAFC

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez kicks the ball during overtime of an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LOS ANGELES — After declining the contract option for the Spaniard, former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez is headed to LAFC.

The 31-year-old Barcelona native spent 5 seasons with SKC, helping the club win a U.S. Open Cup championship in 2017 and being named an MLS All-Star in 2018.

The La Masia product scored 7 regular season goals with Kansas City and provided 12 regular season assists in 144 appearances.

In 2021, Ilie had a career-high pass percentage of 88.6%.

“Ilie is a player I have long admired not only for his ability on the field but also for his character and professionalism, which make him a great fit for us,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. “We trust these qualities will help LAFC in our commitment to winning on and off the field for years to come.”

Ilie signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles based club with a club option for the 2024 season.