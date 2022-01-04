Former Sporting KC midfielder named new head coach of Houston Dynamo

KANSAS CITY, KS – DECEMBER 07: Paulo Nagamura #6 of Sporting KC reacts to scoring a goal during the shootout against of Real Salt Lake in the 2013 MLS Cup at Sporting Park on December 7, 2013 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — The Houston Dynamo have announced former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Paulo Nagamura as the clubs new head coach for the 2022 season.

Nagamura spent the last five seasons coaching in the SKC organization as an assistant for the Swope Park Rangers (2017) and as the head manager for Sporting KC II (2018-2021).

He was a key factor in the growth of several Sporting homegrown players during his time at the helm of SKC II.

Leader. Competitor. And now, boss.



Let's get to work, @paulinhonag. — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) January 3, 2022

Nagamura brought 23 SKC Academy players to SKC II and six signed MLS contracts in 2021.

The Brazilian played five seasons with SKC and won two U.S. Open Cups (2012, 2015) and the 2013 MLS Cup.

Nagamura started his MLS career with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2005 and won the U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup that year.

It won’t take long for SKC fans to see Nagamura on the sidelines in 2022. The Houston Dynamo travel to Children’s Mercy Park on March 5 for the second game of the season and Sporting KC’s home opener.