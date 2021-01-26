Former Sporting KC player Benny Feilhaber back with team as staff member

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is rounding out its staff ahead of the 2021 MLS season.

The club announced former Sporting KC and US National Team midfielder Benny Feilhaber will be working with the team as a technical staff member this season.

“In terms of what I’m going to be doing, I think it will be evolving. But I’m going to be partaking from a lot of different responsibilities,” Feilhaber told reporters Tuesday.

Feilhaber retired a year ago after spending 15 years in the MLS and other soccer leagues around the world. He won the MLS Cup in 2013 and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups in 2015 and 2017 with Sporting. Feilhaber also represented Team USA between 2007-2017.

“It was a very easy decision for me to come on board to this organization where I’ve always said it’s my second home. Clearly it’s becoming my first home at this point,” Feilhaber said.

This isn’t Filhaber’s first post-retirement endeavor. In August 2019, he joined UCLA’s coaching staff as an assistant with the men’s soccer team.

It may take some time for the former MLS All-Star to get adjusted to his new role, but he’s eager to get started.

“Right now, we’re not training yet. But I can’t wait to be out on the field and kind of start developing that coach-player relationship that will be similar and yet different in many ways,” Filhaber said.

The MLS regular season begins April 3.