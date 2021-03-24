Full Sporting Kansas City 2021 schedule released

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has released their 2021 schedule with less than a month until the season opener.
SKC will kickoff the season in New York against the Redbulls on Saturday, April 17 before their first home game on Friday, April 23 against Orlando City SC.
Children’s Mercy Park will host the regular season finale against Real Salt Lake on Sunday, November 7.
Full Schedule
Saturday, April 17 @ New York Red Bulls
Friday, April 23 vs Orlando City SC
Saturday, May 1 @ Real Salt Lake
Sunday, May 9 vs Austin FC
Wednesday, May 12 @ Houston Dynamo FC
Sunday, May 16 vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Soccer For All
Saturday, May 22 @ San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, May 29 vs Houston Dynamo FC – Sporting Sustainability
Saturday, June 19 @ Portland Timbers
Wednesday, June 23 vs Colorado Rapids
Saturday, June 26 vs LAFC
Sunday, July 4 @ LA Galaxy
Saturday, July 16 vs Austin FC
Wednesday, July 21 vs San Jose Earthquakes
Sunday, July 25 @ Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, July 31 vs FC Dallas – Sporting Salutes
Wednesday, August 4 @ LAFC
Saturday, August 7 @ Colorado Rapids
Saturday, August 14 @ FC Dallas
Wednesday, August 18 vs Portland Timbers
Saturday, August 21 @ Minnesota United FC
Saturday, August 28 vs Colorado Rapids – Retro Night
Friday, September 3 @ LAFC
Saturday, September 11 vs Chicago Fire
Wednesday, September 15 vs Minnesota United FC
Sunday, September 26 vs Seattle Sounders FC – Kick Childhood Cancer
Wednesday, September 29 @ FC Dallas
Sunday, October 3 vs Houston Dynamo
Sunday, October 17 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, October 23 @ Seattle Sounders FC
Wednesday, October 27 vs LA Galaxy – Fan Appreciation
Sunday, October 31 @ Minnesota United FC
Wednesday, November 3 @ Austin FC
Sunday, November 7 vs Real Salt Lake