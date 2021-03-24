Full Sporting Kansas City 2021 schedule released

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 07: Sporting Kansas City players kneel during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Chicago Fire at Children’s Mercy Park on October 07, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has released their 2021 schedule with less than a month until the season opener.

SKC will kickoff the season in New York against the Redbulls on Saturday, April 17 before their first home game on Friday, April 23 against Orlando City SC.

Our 2021 🏡 home 🏡 schedule in gifs, a thread: — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) March 24, 2021 Follow the tweet for an entertaining GIF thread of the SKC schedule

Children’s Mercy Park will host the regular season finale against Real Salt Lake on Sunday, November 7.

Full Schedule

Saturday, April 17 @ New York Red Bulls

Friday, April 23 vs Orlando City SC

Saturday, May 1 @ Real Salt Lake

Sunday, May 9 vs Austin FC

Wednesday, May 12 @ Houston Dynamo FC

Sunday, May 16 vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Soccer For All

Saturday, May 22 @ San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, May 29 vs Houston Dynamo FC – Sporting Sustainability

Saturday, June 19 @ Portland Timbers

Wednesday, June 23 vs Colorado Rapids

Saturday, June 26 vs LAFC

Sunday, July 4 @ LA Galaxy

Saturday, July 16 vs Austin FC

Wednesday, July 21 vs San Jose Earthquakes

Sunday, July 25 @ Seattle Sounders FC

Saturday, July 31 vs FC Dallas – Sporting Salutes

Wednesday, August 4 @ LAFC

Saturday, August 7 @ Colorado Rapids

Saturday, August 14 @ FC Dallas

Wednesday, August 18 vs Portland Timbers

Saturday, August 21 @ Minnesota United FC

Saturday, August 28 vs Colorado Rapids – Retro Night

Friday, September 3 @ LAFC

Saturday, September 11 vs Chicago Fire

Wednesday, September 15 vs Minnesota United FC

Sunday, September 26 vs Seattle Sounders FC – Kick Childhood Cancer

Wednesday, September 29 @ FC Dallas

Sunday, October 3 vs Houston Dynamo

Sunday, October 17 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Saturday, October 23 @ Seattle Sounders FC

Wednesday, October 27 vs LA Galaxy – Fan Appreciation

Sunday, October 31 @ Minnesota United FC

Wednesday, November 3 @ Austin FC

Sunday, November 7 vs Real Salt Lake