Gadi Kinda joins Israel men’s national team for World Cup qualifiers

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO – JUNE 05: Gadi Kinda of Israel celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s third goal during the international friendly match between Montenegro and Israel at Stadion Pod Goricom on June 5, 2021 in Podgorica, Montenegro. (Photo by Filip Filipovic/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Another Sporting Kansas City player is headed to Europe to represent their home nation in the qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Midfielder Gadi Kinda has been called up by the Israel men’s national team for three matches in September.

Faroe Islands vs Israel – Torshavn, Faroe Islands – Wednesday, September 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Israel vs Austria – Haifa, Israel – Saturday, September 4 – 1:45 p.m.

Denmark vs Israel – Copenhagen, Denmark – Tuesday, September 7 – 1:45 p.m.

Kinda debuted with the senior team over the summer and earned his first goal and first international start.

The Ethiopian-born Israeli has 4 goals and three assists so far this season and has started in 15 games.

SKC’s new No. 10 has made a big impact on the team’s success as they are 7-0-0 when he assists or scores this season.

Sporting will be without Kinda or forward Dániel Sallói who will also be away with the Hungarian men’s national team.