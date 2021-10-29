Here’s Johnny! Sporting KC’s goal celebration gets more WWE attention

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City winger Johnny Russell’s two-goal performance against the Los Angeles Galaxy Wednesday night earned the Scot Player of the Week honors.

It is the second time this season that an SKC player had been given the honor. Forward Dániel Sallói earned the title in Week 28.

Player of the Week encapsulates the amount of milestones Russell’s performance passed.

With the two goals:

Russell is now the highest scoring Scottish player in MLS history

Extended his franchise record of 8 consecutive games with a goal

Scored 10 goals in those 8 matches

Gave Sporting KC their 400th win in franchise history

Positioned Sporting KC in first place in the conference with a game in hand

Secured a top 3 finish and a home playoff game

Russell is the second leading scorer on the team with 14 goals behind Sallói’s 16.

To add to the Scots exciting week, his celebration with teammate Graham Zusi after his first score featured some wrestling moves. A nod to starting goalkeeper Tim Melia, who was suspended for Wednesday’s match by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for a hard takedown of Seattle forward Cristian Roldan last weekend.

The suspension was handed down the morning of the match.

Former WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reacted to Melia’s tackle calling it “delivering a devastating ‘Rock Bottom’,” his signature finisher.

Hey @KCCauldron -great effort, but…I’m happy to come in and show how to throw the clothesline from hell! https://t.co/rhd6AgamPV — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 28, 2021

Russell and Zusi’s celebration caught the attention of another wrestling legend, John “Bradshaw” Layfield.

“Great effort, but I’m happy to come in and show how to throw the clothesline from hell!” Layfield wrote on Twitter.

Layfield was famous for his finishing move the “Clothesline from Hell” where he would take his arm and hit opponents across the upper chest and neck area.

Russell performed the act as Zusi ran his way in front of the KC Cauldron supporter’s section.

The Player of the Week added insult to injury by scoring a second goal toward the end of the game to seal the team’s second victory over the Galaxy this season.

Now, Russell and the rest of Sporting KC will pay a visit to Minnesota United as they try to continue their run of form as the season comes to a close.