KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The much anticipated release, and final Electronic Arts licensed edition, of the internationally popular FIFA video game is here and Kansas City fans can now play with their favorite teams including Sporting Kansas City and Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond.

The average MLS club has an overall rating of 69, one rating higher than Sporting KC’s 68 overall.

PlayerOverallPlayerOverall
Johnny Russell75Kortne Ford65
Daniel Salloi73Ben Sweat65
Erik Thommy72Khiry Shelton63
Alan Pulido72Felipe Hernandez62
Remi Walter71Kendall McIntosh61
Andreu Fontas70Willy Agada60
Gadi Kinda69Cameron Duke59
Tim Melia68Robert Voloder58
Roger Espinoza68Marinos Tzionis57
Nicolas Isimat-Mirin68Kaveh Rad56
Graham Zusi67Kayden Pierre53
Oriol Rosell67Ozzie Cisneros49
Logan Ndenbe66Jacob Davis49
John Pulskamp65

Captain Johnny Russell leads the team with a 75 overall rating and midseason newcomer Erik Thommy sits tied with Alan Pulido in third with a 72 overall.

Fellow midseason acquisition Willy Agada has an overall rating of 60.

  • Johnny Russell (Courtesy of Sporting KC)
  • Graham Zusi (Courtesy of Sporting KC)
  • Daniel Salloi (Courtesy of Sporting KC)
  • Andreu Fontas (Courtesy of Sporting KC)
PlayerOverallPlayerOverall
Jamie Tartt84Richard Montlaur77
Roy Kent80Jan Maas77
Dani Rojas82Thierry Zoreaux76
Sam Obisanya81Emmanuel Winchester76
Isaac McAdoo80Joe Reynolds76
Moe Bumbercatch79Tom O’Brien75
George Goodman79Ozzie Kukoc75
Colin Hughes78Ugo Babatunde75
Ash Dixon78Dejon Cockburn75
Tanaka Roberts78

Led by the legendary Ted Lasso, played by Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis, AFC Richmond boasts some high-rated players on the field.

Mr. “Futbol is Life”, aka Dani Rojas, is an 82 overall and Captain Roy Kent is one rating higher with an 83. The club is led, however, by forward Jamie Tart with an 84 overall.

FIFA 23 is now available on all platforms.