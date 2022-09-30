KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The much anticipated release, and final Electronic Arts licensed edition, of the internationally popular FIFA video game is here and Kansas City fans can now play with their favorite teams including Sporting Kansas City and Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond.

The average MLS club has an overall rating of 69, one rating higher than Sporting KC’s 68 overall.

Player Overall Player Overall Johnny Russell 75 Kortne Ford 65 Daniel Salloi 73 Ben Sweat 65 Erik Thommy 72 Khiry Shelton 63 Alan Pulido 72 Felipe Hernandez 62 Remi Walter 71 Kendall McIntosh 61 Andreu Fontas 70 Willy Agada 60 Gadi Kinda 69 Cameron Duke 59 Tim Melia 68 Robert Voloder 58 Roger Espinoza 68 Marinos Tzionis 57 Nicolas Isimat-Mirin 68 Kaveh Rad 56 Graham Zusi 67 Kayden Pierre 53 Oriol Rosell 67 Ozzie Cisneros 49 Logan Ndenbe 66 Jacob Davis 49 John Pulskamp 65

Captain Johnny Russell leads the team with a 75 overall rating and midseason newcomer Erik Thommy sits tied with Alan Pulido in third with a 72 overall.

Fellow midseason acquisition Willy Agada has an overall rating of 60.

Johnny Russell (Courtesy of Sporting KC)

Graham Zusi (Courtesy of Sporting KC)

Daniel Salloi (Courtesy of Sporting KC)

Andreu Fontas (Courtesy of Sporting KC)

Player Overall Player Overall Jamie Tartt 84 Richard Montlaur 77 Roy Kent 80 Jan Maas 77 Dani Rojas 82 Thierry Zoreaux 76 Sam Obisanya 81 Emmanuel Winchester 76 Isaac McAdoo 80 Joe Reynolds 76 Moe Bumbercatch 79 Tom O’Brien 75 George Goodman 79 Ozzie Kukoc 75 Colin Hughes 78 Ugo Babatunde 75 Ash Dixon 78 Dejon Cockburn 75 Tanaka Roberts 78

Led by the legendary Ted Lasso, played by Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis, AFC Richmond boasts some high-rated players on the field.

Mr. “Futbol is Life”, aka Dani Rojas, is an 82 overall and Captain Roy Kent is one rating higher with an 83. The club is led, however, by forward Jamie Tart with an 84 overall.

FIFA 23 is now available on all platforms.