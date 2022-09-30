KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The much anticipated release, and final Electronic Arts licensed edition, of the internationally popular FIFA video game is here and Kansas City fans can now play with their favorite teams including Sporting Kansas City and Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond.
The average MLS club has an overall rating of 69, one rating higher than Sporting KC’s 68 overall.
|Player
|Overall
|Player
|Overall
|Johnny Russell
|75
|Kortne Ford
|65
|Daniel Salloi
|73
|Ben Sweat
|65
|Erik Thommy
|72
|Khiry Shelton
|63
|Alan Pulido
|72
|Felipe Hernandez
|62
|Remi Walter
|71
|Kendall McIntosh
|61
|Andreu Fontas
|70
|Willy Agada
|60
|Gadi Kinda
|69
|Cameron Duke
|59
|Tim Melia
|68
|Robert Voloder
|58
|Roger Espinoza
|68
|Marinos Tzionis
|57
|Nicolas Isimat-Mirin
|68
|Kaveh Rad
|56
|Graham Zusi
|67
|Kayden Pierre
|53
|Oriol Rosell
|67
|Ozzie Cisneros
|49
|Logan Ndenbe
|66
|Jacob Davis
|49
|John Pulskamp
|65
Captain Johnny Russell leads the team with a 75 overall rating and midseason newcomer Erik Thommy sits tied with Alan Pulido in third with a 72 overall.
Fellow midseason acquisition Willy Agada has an overall rating of 60.
|Player
|Overall
|Player
|Overall
|Jamie Tartt
|84
|Richard Montlaur
|77
|Roy Kent
|80
|Jan Maas
|77
|Dani Rojas
|82
|Thierry Zoreaux
|76
|Sam Obisanya
|81
|Emmanuel Winchester
|76
|Isaac McAdoo
|80
|Joe Reynolds
|76
|Moe Bumbercatch
|79
|Tom O’Brien
|75
|George Goodman
|79
|Ozzie Kukoc
|75
|Colin Hughes
|78
|Ugo Babatunde
|75
|Ash Dixon
|78
|Dejon Cockburn
|75
|Tanaka Roberts
|78
Led by the legendary Ted Lasso, played by Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis, AFC Richmond boasts some high-rated players on the field.
Mr. “Futbol is Life”, aka Dani Rojas, is an 82 overall and Captain Roy Kent is one rating higher with an 83. The club is led, however, by forward Jamie Tart with an 84 overall.
FIFA 23 is now available on all platforms.