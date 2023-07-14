KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Season tickets are open for Kansas City’s premier men’s soccer team.

Season ticket deposits for Sporting KC 2024 are now open.

For people who buy a season pass on Friday, they get a ticket to Sporting’s final three home matches this season: September 20 vs. Nashville SC, Sept. 23 vs Houston Dynamo, and October 21 vs Minnesota United.

Season ticket holders also get a free subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for the 2024 season.

This season, Sporting KC is battling for a playoff spot as they get into a crucial time of the season. After Saturday night’s match with Austin FC, the MLS will pause for Leagues Cup action where Sporting will face FC Cincinnati and Chivas.

SKC is currently 11th in the Western Conference, two points outside of a playoff spot.

To sign up for season tickets, click here.