Hungarian national team calls up Sallói for October qualifiers

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Hungarian men’s national team has two World Cup qualifying matches in October and have called up Sporting KC’s Daniel Sallói to be a part of the roster.

This is the Hungarian’s second call up this year after joining his country in September for three matches.

Sallói saw time in all three September matches and will look to improve on his performances to help his nation qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Hungary vs Albania – 1:45 p.m. Saturday, October 9 – Budapest, Hungary

Hungary at England – 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, October 12 – London, England

Hungary currently sit fourth in Group I of the European qualifiers. The first place team in each group qualify directly to Qatar, while the second place in each group goes to a playoff.

Sallói is enjoying an MVP caliber season with Sporting KC with 13 goals and 6 assists.