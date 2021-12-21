‘I am really happy to be back home’: Sporting KC sign midfielder Uri Rosell to 2-year contract

BRIDGEVIEW, IL – JULY 07: Oriol Rosell #20 of Sporting Kansas City gives a “thumbs up” to fans after a win over the Chicago Fire during an MLS match at Toyota Park on July 7, 2013 in Bridgeview, Illinois. Sporting Kansas City defeated the Fire 2-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Spanish midfielder Oriol “Uri” Rosell is returning to Sporting Kansas City on a two-year contract.

Rosell spent three years with SKC in his first stint from 2012 to 2014, winning the MLS Cup with the club in 2013.

“I am really happy to be back home,” Rosell said. “I’m excited for this new opportunity. I’m here to win again.”

Uri left for Portuguese-side Sporting Lisbon in 2014, before returning to MLS to play for Orlando City SC in 2018.

The Spaniard hails from the world-renown La Masia academy in Barcelona, Spain which is part of the FC Barcelona system.

During his time at La Masia, he played alongside Andreu Fontas and Ilie Sanches, the latter whom departed this offseason.

In 2013 during SKC’s championship run, he led MLS with 130 interceptions and led the team in successful passes and tackles won.

Rosell, 29, will look to regain the defensive midfield spot he held during his first stint with SKC and that is now vacant after the departure of Gianluca Busio midseason and Sanchez in the offseason.