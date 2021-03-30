‘I like to challenge myself on everything’: Sporting KC signee Isimat-Mirin looks to boost defense

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Nicolas Isimat-Mirin received a warm welcome to Sporting Kansas City’s training camp in Arizona last Saturday after clearing COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

Isimat-Mirin arrived in the U.S. from his home country of France earlier in the month and is excited to finally join his new team.

“The quality and the spirit of this club, the DNA of this club is really good. I’m just going to try my best in every way. I want to help the team the bet way I can,” Isimat-Mirin said.

After losing Matt Besler and Winston Reid in the offseason, Isimat-Mirin will give Sporting KC’s defense the boost it needs. He brings a ton of experience from some of Europe’s top soccer leagues. During his time overseas, the French center-back won three league titles.

Isimat-Mirin hasn’t been with Sporting very long; however, manager Peter Vermes and staff like what they see so far.

“He’s very attentive to what we do in training, picking up stuff really quickly. He’s got good spacial awareness on the field in his position, can cover ground very quickly,” Vermes said.

This is Isimat-Mirin’s first stint with the MLS, as he’s only played professionally in Europe. When asked what he’ll bring to his new club, Isimat-Mirin posed a question of his own.

“The question is more, what can Kansas City bring me? The challenge, I like to challenge myself on everything,” Isimat-Mirin said.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year MLS contract though 2022.

Sporting Kansas City will travel to New York to face the Red Bulls on April 17. SKC is at home for the first time on April 23 against Orlando City FC.