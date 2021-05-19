‘All the points are important’: Sporting KC ready for intense game at San Jose

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Things are slowly starting to get back to normal for Sporting Kansas City.

Manager Peter Vermes, along with defender Andreu Fontas and midfielder Gianluca Busio, spoke with reporters in-person Wednesday morning at Compass Minterals National Performance Center.

After a 3-0 home win over Vancouver, Sporting KC will be back on the road facing the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Sporting (3-2-1) sits in third place in the Western Conference standings and has 10 points. San Jose (3-3-0) has nine points.

“I think all the points are important. I believe this year we’ve lost about five points that we should’ve captured,” Vermes said. “We really should’ve held on to those points and we didn’t. So we’ve got to find a way to make up those five points, playing games away from home like this one.”

Kansas City last played San Jose, in the MLS Playoffs. Back in November, Sporting defeated the Eartthquakes in a penalty shootout, following a 3-3 draw.

Busioi, who during that postseason game, became the youngest MLS player to record a goal and an assist in a playoff match, knows San Jose is going to be fired up for this match.

“It’s always an intense game and especially now that they’re home, it’ll be difficult. But I think we can come out on top,” Busio said.

Kansas City’s game against San Jose is Saturday at 9 p.m.

