Il Mentore: Parisi Coffee releases blend in honor of SKC manager Peter Vermes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parisi Coffee and Sporting KC are teaming up to honor manager Peter Vermes with the Il Mentore Espresso Blend.

Il Mentore is Italian for mentor. Vermes hand-selected the roast developed by head roaster Nick Scott and the blend can be found online and at Parisi Cafes.

Fans will also find it at SportingStyle locations inside Children’s Mercy Park starting Saturday, May 29, 2021.

The website description for Il Mentore describes the blend to have notes of chocolate, caramel, tropical and stone fruit.

A blend of Parisi’s Ethiopia Yirgacheffe and Mexico Oaxaca single origin coffees, this signature espresso was blended by our Head Roaster {Nick Scott} and selected by the Sporting Kansas City Manager {Peter Vermes}. With the citrus and fruity notes of our Ethiopian coffee we evened the blend by adding the constant and balanced tones of chocolate and caramel of our Mexico Oaxaca. Parisi Coffe Il Mentore Description

“From many paths, we come one. We are Sporting,” Vermes said.

The coffee blend not only honors Vermes’ success as the head coach of Sporting Kansas City, but also his commitment to the team as now in his 13th season, he is the longest tenured manager in MLS history.

Il Mentore is part of the company’s Tifosi Series, which represents Parisi’s commitment to its Italian roots and Sporting KC’s “rich supporter culture”.

The Tifosi Series also brewed up Sporting KC Calcio 2020 Blend.