Impressive Alan Pulido performance earns striker second consecutive team of the week honors

Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido grabbed an assist and a goal in the team’s 3-1 road victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. The performance earned the Mexican international his second consecutive team of the week selection.

Pulido leads the MLS in the month of May with four goals on 25 attempts.

Buzzing to have scored my first goal for the club!🤩 What a performance by the team! Let’s keep it going ⚽️💙 https://t.co/ObN5MIRceJ — Jaylin Lindsey (@JaylinLindsey) May 23, 2021

In the 15th minute against the Earthquakes, a sublime pass from Pulido found Jaylin Lindsey who scored his first career goal for the club and equalized the match at 1-1.

In the second half, Daniel Salloi found Pulido at the top of the box who struck from distance to break the the tie and give SKC the lead.

“He’s tremendous. He can play high up top. He can come underneath. He can go in the wide channels. He can serve the ball. He can give a pass. He can dribble a guy. He can hit a first-time ball. He can do it both feet and with his head. He can tackle. He just gets it,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said after the game. “I’d love to be able to take a bunch of credit, but that player is a incredible instinctive player. It’s a pleasure to coach him and, more importantly, to watch him play because he does things the right way in the game.”

Pulido’s goal is also one of four from the weekend around the MLS that are candidates for goal of the week.

Sporting KC return home on Saturday, May 29 to avenge a May 12 road loss as they host the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park.