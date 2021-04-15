J. Rieger & Co. unveil annual Sporting KC whiskey label

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Just a few days before the start of the 2021 MLS season, J. Rieger & Co. unveiled their second annual Sporting Kansas City whiskey label.

The Kansas City-based distillery partnered with the club to design a bottle “inspired by the history and the energy of Kansas City and the people that live there.”

The special edition bottle of Kansas City Whiskey is available for $34.99 at select retail stores in the KC area, the J. Rieger & Co. distillery and Children’s Mercy Park.

The distillery has also partnered with SKC to offer specialty cocktails at the stadium at the J. Rieger & Co. bar inside the Wise Power Shield Club.

The bottle will be available to the public on April 22.