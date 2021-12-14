Jaylin Lindsey traded to Charlotte FC, Kendall McIntosh re-signs with Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City defender Jaylin Lindsey moves the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting won 3-0.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The 2021 MLS season is finished and Sporting Kansas City continue to make moves to their roster in preparation for the 2022 campaign.

The club traded homegrown defender Jaylin Lindsey to Charlotte FC, the league’s latest expansion team.

Lindsey, a native of Charlotte, signed with Sporting in 2017 as a 17-year-old.

In 41 appearances, he scored two goals and four assists for the club.

In return, Sporting KC will receive up to $325,000 in general allocation money, or money that can be used to remain under the salary cap.

Thank you Kansas City! It’s been an unforgettable 7 years at the club . Forever grateful for the organization, coaches, teammates, staff, and fans for continuous love and support! Thank you for making me feel like home. @SportingKC

Love, JL2🤞🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/vxTZqyAsJi — Jaylin Lindsey (@JaylinLindsey) December 12, 2021

Additionally, Sporting Kansas City re-signed third-string goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh.

McIntosh has spent his time with the club as part of Sporting KC II in the USL Championship.

The 27-year-old played 4-years of collegiate soccer at Santa Clara University and has spent time with the Portland Timbers and New York Red Bulls.