Jimmy Nielsen to be inducted to Sporting Legends Hall of Honor

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Former Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen will be the 2021 inductee into the Sporting Legends Hall of Honor.

The 2012 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year will join Bob Gansler, Tony Meola, Preki, Jimmy Conrad, Lamar Hunt, Peter Vermes, Chris Klein, Kerry Zavagnin, Mo Johnston and Josh Wolff and be forever enshrined in the northwest corner of Children’s Mercy Park.

The 2021 Sporting Legends inductee: Jimmy Nielsen



READ 📝: https://t.co/xQNMU23xpr pic.twitter.com/FiSp42yxo4 — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 24, 2021

The White Puma appeared in 142 matches across all competitions for SKC between 2010 and 2013. Nielsen ended his MLS career with a .99 goals against average in the regular season, which is best in league history for keepers with at least 3,500 minutes played.

Nielsen led SKC to hoist the 2012 US Open Cup and 2013 MLS Cup trophies before retiring after the latter.

In a 10-round penalty kick shootout in the MLS Cup championship, Nielsen blocked two penalties against Real Salt Lake from Ned Grabavoy and Sebastian Velasquez. The second was in the sudden death portion of the shootout after Lawrence Olum missed the kick for SKC.

The Danish born goalkeeper was named an MLS All-Star in 2010 and 2012 and MLS Best XI in 2012.

The ceremony will take place on June 23, 2021, before Sporting KC’s home match against the Colorado Rapids. Nielsen’s selection was made through online ballots and write-in votes from fans.