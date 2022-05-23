SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell found the back of the net in the club’s 1-1 draw with San Jose Sunday night, cementing him amongst the greatest forwards in team history.

The Scotsman’s goal raised his career regular season tally to 44 goals, breaking the tie with Davy Arnaud and Josh Wolff and sole possession of the third spot on the list.

Russell trails only Dom Dwyer (57) and Preki (71).

He also broke the tie for fourth with Wolff for goals in all competitions (47).

As the first half came to an end, Roger Espinoza found Cam duke with an over-the-top ball in San Jose’s penalty area. Duke controlled and got past one defender before slotting a pass back to Russell who finished in an empty net.

“It’s something we spoke about that we could exploit with Cam getting in behind,” Russell said. “The goal is all down to him. Obviously it’s a good ball. He does well to get there first and beat the goalkeeper then great awareness to roll it back. I just kept it low.”

Sporting were without forward Daniel Salloi who was serving a one-game suspension after earning a red card in the midweek game versus the Colorado Rapids.

In his absence, Russell assumed the majority of the attacking responsibilities as he slid into a center forward role.

“We were missing a lot of guys up front. Johnny did a heck of a job playing in the middle of the park,” Manager Peter Vermes said. “I think all the guys worked really hard. All the guys were very concentrated. They were locked in.”

Sporting now transition to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday when they host the Houston Dynamo in the Round of 16.

The winner will face the winner between Minnesota United and Union Omaha.