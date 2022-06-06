KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell was named to the FIFA 22 MLS Team of the Season.

Every year, EA Sports selects the best players from each league to create a Team of the Season for the respective league.

The players that are selected receive a huge stat boost and are extremely rare to find in the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode.

Russell, who originally had a 75 overall rating, is now a 91 overall with the special edition card.

EA Sports FIFA 22 MLS Team of the Season

GK Matt Turner – New England Revolution – 88 overall

LB Claudio Bravo – Portland Timbers – 90 overall

CB Yeimar Gómez Andrade – Seattle Sounders – 88 overall

CB Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC – 91 overall

RB Brandon Bye – New England Revolution – 89 overall

CDM Jack Price – Colorado Rapids – 90 overall

CM João Paulo – Seattle Sounders – 92 overall

CAM Carles Gil – New England Revolution – 95 overall

LF Hany Mukhtar – Nashville SC – 94 overall

ST Valentin Castellanos – NYCFC – 93 overall

RW Johnny Russell – Sporting Kansas City – 91 overall

Russell scored an MLS career-high 15 goals in 2021 and became the highest-scoring Scot in MLS history.

Although his club is struggling to start the 2022 MLS regular season, Russell is now the third all-time leading goal-scorer in Sporting Kansas City history.

Russell and Sporting rested during the FIFA International Break, but return home to Children’s Mercy Park on June 12 to host the 2021 Supporter’s Shield winners the New England Revolution who boast a league-high three players on the Team of the Season.