KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell was named to the FIFA 22 MLS Team of the Season.
Every year, EA Sports selects the best players from each league to create a Team of the Season for the respective league.
The players that are selected receive a huge stat boost and are extremely rare to find in the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode.
Russell, who originally had a 75 overall rating, is now a 91 overall with the special edition card.
EA Sports FIFA 22 MLS Team of the Season
- GK Matt Turner – New England Revolution – 88 overall
- LB Claudio Bravo – Portland Timbers – 90 overall
- CB Yeimar Gómez Andrade – Seattle Sounders – 88 overall
- CB Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC – 91 overall
- RB Brandon Bye – New England Revolution – 89 overall
- CDM Jack Price – Colorado Rapids – 90 overall
- CM João Paulo – Seattle Sounders – 92 overall
- CAM Carles Gil – New England Revolution – 95 overall
- LF Hany Mukhtar – Nashville SC – 94 overall
- ST Valentin Castellanos – NYCFC – 93 overall
- RW Johnny Russell – Sporting Kansas City – 91 overall
Russell scored an MLS career-high 15 goals in 2021 and became the highest-scoring Scot in MLS history.
Although his club is struggling to start the 2022 MLS regular season, Russell is now the third all-time leading goal-scorer in Sporting Kansas City history.
Russell and Sporting rested during the FIFA International Break, but return home to Children’s Mercy Park on June 12 to host the 2021 Supporter’s Shield winners the New England Revolution who boast a league-high three players on the Team of the Season.