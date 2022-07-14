KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After holding on for a draw, two Sporting Kansas City players earned there spot on the Week 20 Team of the Week.

Forward Johnny Russell and defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin were pivotal in SKC’s road draw against Minnesota United FC.

Russell came off the bench in the match to score the game-tying goal in the second half. Russell’s eighth goal of the season led SKC to get their second result in consecutive road games.

Isimat-Mirin had an MLS career-high 10 duels won while on the back line and anchored Sporting’s defense against a Minnesota United team that had scored 3 goals in 3 consecutive matches.

This selection is the first of the season for both Russell and Isimat-Mirin of the season.

Week 20 Team of the Week roster

Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City)

Defenders: Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Maxime Chanot (NYCFC), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Randall Leal (Nashville SC), Jamiro Monteiro (San Jose Earthquakes), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Diego Fagundez (Austin FC)

Forwards: Ronaldo Cisneros (Atlanta United), Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew), Jhon Duran (Chicago Fire)

Coach: Gonzalo Pineda (Atlanta United)

Bench: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Ruben Gabrielsen (Austin FC), Cristian Dajome (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Brenner (FC Cincinnati), Dejan Joveljic (Los Angeles Galaxy)