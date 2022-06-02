KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is positioned to make an impression on the United States national team after the turnout in Cincinnati on Wednesday had players less than impressed.

Children’s Mercy Park will host the United States men’s national team when they take on Uruguay on Sunday, June 5 as both teams make preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After the USMNT’s 3-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday, star forward Christian Pulisic was not pleased with the fan turnout at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

“To be honest, for whatever reason, I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however that works out, if I’m being completely honest,” Pulisic said after the win. “But thanks to the ones that did come. The support is always great from them.”

According to MLSsoccer.com, 19,512 fans attended the match, short of the 26,000 that fit inside TQL Stadium.

Fans and other media outlets point to the rise in ticket prices to attend a friendly match on a Wednesday as the main reasons for the majority-Moroccan crowd.

The USMNT now heads to Kansas City for another tune-up game against South American giants Uruguay.

Like Cincinnati, Kansas City is bidding to be a host city during the 2026 World Cup. Though Sunday’s match will be played at Children’s Mercy Park and potential World Cup matches will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, the park is no stranger to filling seats for the United States.

When the USMNT has come to Children’s Mercy Park, they average a crowd of 17,320, just under the max capacity of 18,467.

Children’s Mercy Park has sold out the stadium three times for the Yanks, most recently on July 18 when the United States played their neighbors to the north, Canada, in Group B of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2021.

The get-in price as of 10 a.m. on June 2 is $89, according to Seat Geek.

FIFA will announce the 2026 host cities on June 16.