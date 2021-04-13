KC Wiz host Colorado Rapids April 13, 1996: Sporting KC to stream inaugural match Tuesday night

13 Apr 1996: Preki of the Kansas City Wiz controls the ball during a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Scott Indermaur/MLS/Allsport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Soccer and Sporting Kansas City continue to celebrate 25 years of soccer in the United States.

The league debuted in 1996 when the San Jose Clash defeated D.C. United 1-0 on April 6. One week later KC Wiz played host to the Colorado Rapids at Arrowhead Stadium in front of more than 21,000 fans.

For nostalgic fans, Sporting KC will be streaming the inaugural match Tuesday, April 13 at 8 p.m. CST marking 25 years to the date that Major League Soccer kicked off in Kansas City.

Fans will get a chance to watch players like Preki, Mark Chung, Frank Klopas and of course Vitalis “Digital” Takawira who scored the first ever KC Wiz goal as they went on to defeat the Rapids 3-0.

The game can be streamed online or using the Sporting KC app. The stream will include “second-stream” commentary from former players who played on that day.

The team said that per MLS rules, the match will be geofenced to viewers within the Bally Sports Midwest footprint.