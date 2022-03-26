KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Johnny Russell goal in the 81st minute gave Sporting KC a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Sporting had ample opportunities to score all game long with Russell and Daniel Sallói having four shots each; they made up the majority of the 11 shots from SKC while RSL only had nine.

SKC also had possession of the ball for 61% of the game while passing their 518 passes with 78% accuracy.

Sporting is now 2-0-3 this season and will face Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Canada next Saturday at 7 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.