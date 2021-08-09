Leagues Cup: Why is Sporting KC playing Club León?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Sporting Kansas City continue their quest to remain atop the Western Conference, they take a midweek break from MLS play to take on Club León in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal.
The Leagues Cup is an international tournament between the top performing teams in Major League Soccer in the United States and Liga MX in Mexico.
The four MLS participants are the top teams teams from each conference that did not qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League; Sporting Kansas City, New York City FC, Seattle Sounder FC and Orlando City.
The four Liga MX teams did not qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League or the Campeones Cup; Club León, Tigres UANL, Santos Laguna and Pumas.
Leagues Cup quarterfinal matchups
- Sporting KC vs Club León – Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
- Seattle Sounders vs Tigres – Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. – Lumen Field, Seattle
- New York City FC vs Pumas – Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. – Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
- Orlando City vs Santos Laguna – Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. – Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida
*All kick off times in Central Time
The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15. The championship game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sept. 22.
Tickets for the quarterfinal between Sporting KC and Club León are available online.