Leagues Cup: Why is Sporting KC playing Club León?

QUERETARO, MEXICO – AUGUST 05: Elías Hernández #11 of León celebrates the first scored goal of Leon during the 3rd round match between Queretaro and Leon as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico A21 Liga MX at La Corregidora Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Queretaro, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images) – Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Sporting Kansas City continue their quest to remain atop the Western Conference, they take a midweek break from MLS play to take on Club León in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal.

Hoy la @LeaguesCup 🏆nos trae aquí. Estamos en Kansas y venimos a ganar.



¡Dale verde, Dale! 🇳🇬#SerFieraEsUnOrgullo 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ziuCSAeAUa — Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) August 9, 2021

The Leagues Cup is an international tournament between the top performing teams in Major League Soccer in the United States and Liga MX in Mexico.

The four MLS participants are the top teams teams from each conference that did not qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League; Sporting Kansas City, New York City FC, Seattle Sounder FC and Orlando City.

The four Liga MX teams did not qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League or the Campeones Cup; Club León, Tigres UANL, Santos Laguna and Pumas.

We’re almost there! 🤩



Support your fav team in their #LeaguesCup journey 🤜🤛



Get your tickets 👉 https://t.co/FLEXLOFctP pic.twitter.com/hdYntAlyFK — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) August 6, 2021

Leagues Cup quarterfinal matchups

Sporting KC vs Club León – Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Seattle Sounders vs Tigres – Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. – Lumen Field, Seattle

New York City FC vs Pumas – Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. – Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Orlando City vs Santos Laguna – Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. – Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

*All kick off times in Central Time

The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15. The championship game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sept. 22.

Tickets for the quarterfinal between Sporting KC and Club León are available online.