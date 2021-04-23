SPORTING KC LINEUP: Same 11 take the field for home opener vs Orlando City SC

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) looks to pass against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Following a 2-1 victory in the season opener against the New York Red Bulls, Sporting Kansas City gets set to take the field on home soil versus Orlando City SC.

SKC will have the same 11 starting at Children’s Mercy Park as they look to start the season with two victories and six points.

After an impressive showing in his debut, 19-year-old goalkeeper John Pulskamp will start while Tim Melia is still injured.

Jaylin Lindsey, Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and Luis Martins will hold down the back line once again. Remi Walter, Gadi Kinda and captain Roger Espinoza will manage the midfield and Gianluca Busio, Daniel Salloi and Khiry Shelton will once again man the attack.

The only difference to the substitutes is goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh taking the place of goalkeeper Parker Siegfried.

Bench: McIntosh, Roberto Puncec, Kaveh Rad, Cam Duke, Felipe Hernandez, Grayson Barber, Wilson Harris, Alan Pulido and Johnny Russell.

Orlando City SC lineup:

GK: Pedro Gallese

Defense: Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith

Midfield: Jhegson Sebastián Méndez, Junior Urso, Benji Michel,

Andrés Perea

Attack: Tesho Akindele, Nani

The City boys taking the field tonight 😈@orlandohealth | #SKCvORL — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) April 23, 2021

Orlando played to a draw with Atlanta United to open their 2021 campaign.