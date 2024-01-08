KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will play their April 13 game vs Sporting Kansas City inside Arrowhead Stadium, the team announced Monday.

A SKC spokesperson said the matchup could set new Major League Soccer attendance records.

Tickets go on sale at noon Jan. 16 through Ticketmaster.

Inter Miami features a star-studded roster led by Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The club made headlines when it acquired arguably the greatest footballer of all time mid-season last year.

Sporting moving this game from Children’s Mercy Park to Arrowhead is also capitalizing on the 28th anniversary of the club’s first match played on April 13, 1996. They were called the Kansas City Wiz at that time and defeated Colorado Rapids 3-0 inside the home of the Chiefs.

The last time SKC (then the Wizards) played in Arrowhead was 2010 when the team also set a KC-area pro soccer attendance record. They beat Manchester United FC 2-1 in a friendly match in front of 52,342 fans.