KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One of the greatest to kick a ball could face Sporting KC in September.

With the reports of Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami this year, soccer fans in the U.S. are planning for when their favorite MLS team will face one of the GOATs of soccer.

For Sporting KC fans, that time would be in September.

While Messi has chosen Inter Miami, he will not be eligible to play for the club until the second MLS transfer window opens on July 7. Miami has two straight road games on July 8 and July 15 before MLS pauses for Leagues Cup play, which begins on July 21.

The plan could be to unveil their new superstar at the next home game on Aug. 20 against Nashville SC.

Inter Miami faces Sporting KC in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 9. By the time these clubs face off, Messi could be thoroughly ingrained with his new team and ready to rip and run in the MLS.

The 35-year-old world-renowned striker has almost every accolade imaginable to go with his 507 club goals, 67 international goals and his recent World Cup win for his home country of Argentina in December.