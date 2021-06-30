Mexico national team head coach says Alan Pulido will be available for 2021 Gold Cup selection

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 12: Maynor Figueroa #3 of Honduras challenges Alan Pulido #11 of Mexico during the second half of an international friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite suffering a laceration on his right foot over the weekend, Mexico men’s national team head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido will be ready to play.

In a 2-1 victory over LAFC at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday, Pulido collided with defender Eddie Segura and was assisted off the field in the 72nd minute.

Pulido scored the equalizer minutes before coming off the pitch injured.

After the game, the striker shared images of his injury saying, “Soon, we’ll be stronger than ever.”

The laceration brought forth the question of Pulido’s availability to be called up to represent the Mexico men’s national team in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

On Tuesday, Martino said he is confident he will be available.

“In Pulido’s case, there is no possibility, with the type of injury or type of cut he has, that he wouldn’t be in the competition,” Martino said. “If no other inconveniences arise, today, Pulido is a player that is ready for competition.”

Pulido earned first team minutes in June when he was called up for “El Tri” for two Nations League games and a friendly match. He scored a penalty in a shootout against Costa Rica in the semifinal of the Nations League.