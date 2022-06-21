Helicopters fly over the field before the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fans can now vote for their favorite Sporting KC players to participate when the best players from Major League Soccer faceoff against the best from Liga MX in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game in Minnesota on August 10.

The MLS All-Stars look to defeat their rivals to the south for a second straight season after winning in penalties in Los Angeles in 2021.

SKC forward Daniel Salloi was the lone representative for the club in 2021, becoming the first ever homegrown player in Kansas City history earn an All-Star selection.

Fans can vote once per day at MLSsoccer.com and will account for a third of the total vote count, along with one-third coming from media and the final third from current MLS players.

A total of 26 players will be selected for the match; 12 from voting, 12 from MLS All-Star head coach Adrian Heath and 2 selections from MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Select All-Stars will be selected for a series of Skill Challenges against selections from Liga MX.

Voting ends on July 2 at 1:59 a.m. Central Time.