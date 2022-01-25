MLS reinstates Sporting KC midfielder Felipe Hernandez

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – DECEMBER 03: Jacori Hayes #5 of Minnesota United battles Felipe Hernandez #21 of Sporting Kansas City during the MLS playoff game at Children’s Mercy Park on December 03, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Major League Soccer announced that Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez was reinstated following a suspension for violating league gambling rules.

According to the league communications department, Hernandez’s reinstatement is under the condition that he abstain from gambling.

The MLS said they would continue to make sure Hernandez receives “support and counseling as necessary.”

Hernandez was suspended without pay in October for the remainder of the 2021 season.

According to the league and Sporting KC, he approached the club on July 5 after being concerned about his personal safety due to gambling debts.

MLS started an investigation into his gambling and discovered that the 23-year-old had placed wagers on two league matches which is a direct violation of the rules, even though they were games he did not play in.

The Colombian born midfielder was the first Sporting KC player in club history to complete the Pro Player Pathway, going from SKC affiliate to SKC Academy to Sporting KC II and finally, signing with the first team.

Hernandez scored his first MLS goal in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids at Children’s Mercy Park.

He will now rejoin the team as they prepare to start the preseason ahead of the 2022 season.