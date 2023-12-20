KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Major League Soccer released the league’s 2024 schedules on Wednesday, including the full 34-match slate for Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting’s 2024 will kick off on the road against the Houston Dynamo FC, the reigning U.S. Open champs. Set for Feb. 24, it’s the earliest regular season match in club history.

The team’s home opener at Children’s Mercy Park is set for March 2 vs Philadelphia Union.

In all, Sporting will have 17 home matches, including an April 13 visit from Lionel Messi and Leagues Cup champions Inter Miami CF.

Kansas City will face its new rival St. Louis City SC twice next season, first on April 20 and again on July 20. Both are home matches.

The regular season will wrap up Oct. 19, once again in Texas, as SKC faces FC Dallas on Decision Day.

Season tickets for Sporting KC’s 2024 campaign are already on sale by calling 888-4KC-GOAL. Single game tickets are also on sale for matches in March, April and May (with the exception of the April 13 match vs Inter Miami).

See Sporting KC’s full 2024 schedule below:

DATE OPPONENT TIME CT (TV) Saturday, Feb. 24 at Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 Saturday, March 2 PHILADELPHIA UNION 7:30 Saturday, March 9 at Los Angeles FC 9:30 Saturday, March 16 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30 Saturday, March 23 LA GALAXY 7:30 Saturday, March 30 at Toronto FC 6:30 Sunday, April 7 PORTLAND TIMBERS 12:30 (FOX4) Saturday, April 13 INTER MIAMI CF 7:30 Saturday, April 20 ST. LOUIS CITY SC 7:30 Saturday, April 27 at Minnesota United FC 7:30 Saturday, May 4 at Real Salt Lake 8:30 Saturday, May 11 HOUSTON DYNAMO FC 7:30 Saturday, May 18 at Austin FC 7:30 Saturday, May 25 at Portland Timbers 9:30 Wednesday, May 29 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 7:30 Saturday, June 1 at Minnesota United FC 7:30 Saturday, June 8 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 7:30 Saturday, June 15 at LA Galaxy 9:30 Wednesday, June 19 REAL SALT LAKE 7:30 Saturday, June 22 at Columbus Crew 6:30 Saturday, June 29 AUSTIN FC 7:30 Thursday, July 4 at Colorado Rapids 8:30 Sunday, July 7 FC DALLAS 7:30 Saturday, July 13 at San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 Wednesday, July 17 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 9:30 Saturday, July 20 ST. LOUIS CITY SC 7:30 (FS1)* Saturday, Aug. 24 ORLANDO CITY SC 7:30 Saturday, Sept. 7 at New York Red Bulls 6:30 Sunday, Sept. 15 at Seattle Sounders FC 6:00 (FS1)* Wednesday, Sept. 18 COLORADO RAPIDS 7:30 Saturday, Sept. 21 MINNESOTA UNITED FC 7:30 Saturday, Sept. 28 at St. Louis City SC 7:30 Saturday, Oct. 5 LOS ANGELES FC 7:30 Saturday, Oct. 19 at FC Dallas 8:00

Sporting KC’s preseason will start Jan. 13 when players report to Kansas City; the team will then travel to Florida for training and matches from Jan. 14-31 and Feb. 4-17.

Beyond the MLS regular season, the 2024 MLS All-Star Game is scheduled for July 24 in Columbus, Ohio, and the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs will wrap up on Dec. 7.

Every MLS team will also participate in the 2024 Leagues Cup from July 26 to Aug. 25.