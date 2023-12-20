KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Major League Soccer released the league’s 2024 schedules on Wednesday, including the full 34-match slate for Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting’s 2024 will kick off on the road against the Houston Dynamo FC, the reigning U.S. Open champs. Set for Feb. 24, it’s the earliest regular season match in club history.

The team’s home opener at Children’s Mercy Park is set for March 2 vs Philadelphia Union.

In all, Sporting will have 17 home matches, including an April 13 visit from Lionel Messi and Leagues Cup champions Inter Miami CF.

Kansas City will face its new rival St. Louis City SC twice next season, first on April 20 and again on July 20. Both are home matches.

The regular season will wrap up Oct. 19, once again in Texas, as SKC faces FC Dallas on Decision Day.

Season tickets for Sporting KC’s 2024 campaign are already on sale by calling 888-4KC-GOAL. Single game tickets are also on sale for matches in March, April and May (with the exception of the April 13 match vs Inter Miami).

See Sporting KC’s full 2024 schedule below:

DATEOPPONENTTIME CT (TV)
Saturday, Feb. 24at Houston Dynamo FC7:30
Saturday, March 2PHILADELPHIA UNION7:30
Saturday, March 9at Los Angeles FC9:30
Saturday, March 16SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES7:30
Saturday, March 23LA GALAXY7:30
Saturday, March 30at Toronto FC6:30
Sunday, April 7PORTLAND TIMBERS12:30 (FOX4)
Saturday, April 13INTER MIAMI CF7:30
Saturday, April 20ST. LOUIS CITY SC7:30
Saturday, April 27at Minnesota United FC7:30
Saturday, May 4at Real Salt Lake8:30
Saturday, May 11HOUSTON DYNAMO FC7:30
Saturday, May 18at Austin FC7:30
Saturday, May 25at Portland Timbers9:30
Wednesday, May 29VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC7:30
Saturday, June 1at Minnesota United FC7:30
Saturday, June 8SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC7:30
Saturday, June 15at LA Galaxy9:30
Wednesday, June 19REAL SALT LAKE7:30
Saturday, June 22at Columbus Crew6:30
Saturday, June 29AUSTIN FC7:30
Thursday, July 4at Colorado Rapids8:30
Sunday, July 7FC DALLAS7:30
Saturday, July 13at San Jose Earthquakes9:30
Wednesday, July 17at Vancouver Whitecaps FC9:30
Saturday, July 20ST. LOUIS CITY SC7:30 (FS1)*
Saturday, Aug. 24ORLANDO CITY SC7:30
Saturday, Sept. 7at New York Red Bulls6:30
Sunday, Sept. 15at Seattle Sounders FC6:00 (FS1)*
Wednesday, Sept. 18COLORADO RAPIDS7:30
Saturday, Sept. 21MINNESOTA UNITED FC7:30
Saturday, Sept. 28at St. Louis City SC7:30
Saturday, Oct. 5LOS ANGELES FC7:30
Saturday, Oct. 19at FC Dallas8:00

Sporting KC’s preseason will start Jan. 13 when players report to Kansas City; the team will then travel to Florida for training and matches from Jan. 14-31 and Feb. 4-17.

Beyond the MLS regular season, the 2024 MLS All-Star Game is scheduled for July 24 in Columbus, Ohio, and the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs will wrap up on Dec. 7.

Every MLS team will also participate in the 2024 Leagues Cup from July 26 to Aug. 25.