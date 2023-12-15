NEW YORK — Major League Soccer teams will be represented in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup by their MLS Next Pro clubs.

Clubs voted for this at the recent Board of Governors meeting on Friday. MLS Next Pro teams are developmental teams that compete in the third division of US Soccer.

For Sporting KC, SKC II will represent them. SKC II finished in third place in the Western Conference this past season.

“The move also benefits the MLS regular season by reducing schedule congestion, freeing up to six midweek match dates,” the league said in its statement.

MLS will reevaluate first team involvement after the 2024 season.

The Open Cup is named after late Chiefs owner and soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt and is the country’s oldest ongoing national soccer competition beginning in 1914.