KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has filled a void left by Mexican forward Alan Pulido’s knee surgery with 25-year-old Montenegrin striker Nikola Vujnovic.

Vujnovic joins SKC on a season-long loan from Serbian side FK Vozdovac and Kansas City will have an option to buy his contract at the end of the season.

He joins SKC after scoring 10 goals and an assist during the 2021-2022 season in Serbia’s top flight.

Vujnovic has experience in Serbia and Spain as he made his way up the ranks to the senior team at Vozdovac.

He debuted for Montenegro at the senior level on October 7, 2020 in a friendly against Latvia and has played three games for his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Vujnovic will look to compete with Khiry Shelton to be the main strike in Vermes’ 4-3-3 formation.

The Montenegrin is the fourth European signing for Sporting KC this offseason and seventh new signing overall.

Sporting will kick off the season against Atlanta United on February 27 and will host the Houston Dynamo on March 5 for the home opener.