Sporting KC’s Busio says he’ll cover customization cost for 2021 jersey with his new number

Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio (27) follows a play during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Real Salt Lake, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City unveiled updated jersey numbers ahead of the 2021 season.

Among the updated jerseys was a new No. 10 for the club. Eighteen-year-old homegrown product Gianluca Busio. He previously dawned No. 27.

The number has previously been worn by Benny Feilhaber and Felipe Gutierrez.

If you buy the new kit when it drops and want #10 Busio, I’ll cover the customization price 👀 https://t.co/ybkNHNb2SG — Gianluca Busio (@gbusio13) February 22, 2021

The number change prompted Busio to promise covering the customization price for fans who purchase the not-yet-released 2021 Sporting Kansas City jersey with his name and No. 10 on the back.

Busio has been praised as an up-and-coming star since he became the youngest player to sign for an MLS club at the age of 15 in 2017 and made his first appearing at 16 in 2018.

In December of last year, mlssoccer.com reported that the young star had garnered the attention of Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

For now, the new No. 10 is expected to lead the SKC midfield when the MLS season kicks off in April.