O Captain! My Captain!: Johnny Russell signs extension with Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward and captain Johnny Russell will be in Kansas City for at least the next two seasons.

The club announced Thursday that the Scotsman signed a two-year extension with the club with an option year in 2024.

The Captain is staying right here.

Russell joined SKC in 2018 from English Championship side Derby County and made an immediate impact on the team with 35 goals and 37 assists in his career.

Since joining Major League Soccer, Russell is one of two players who have more than 30 goals and assists in the regular season.

Russell is only the fifth player in SKC history to reach the milestone joining Preki, Chris Klein, Davy Arnaud and Benny Feilhaber.

In 2021, Russell has 8 goals and 7 assists, helping the club to a position to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference.

After Sunday’s home loss to the Seattle Sounders, Russell and manager Peter Vermes said an extension was agreed to verbally.

With the departure of Matt Besler after the 2020 season, Russell was named captain.