On the same day as his 35th birthday, Graham Zusi makes MLS history

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City defender Graham Zusi celebrated his 35th birthday Wednesday by making Major League Soccer history.

When the referee blew the whistle to start the match, Zusi made his 307th regular season appearance with Sporting KC, making him the all-time leader in that category for one single club.

He surpassed Los Angeles Galaxy legend Cobi Jones.

Zusi was drafted in the second round of the 2009 MLS SuperDraft by the then-Kansas City Wizards from the University of Maryland.

Since making his first appearance on March 21 of that year, “Zeus” has become a fan favorite and has held several different responsibilities and positions under head coach Peter Vermes’ system.

The 35-year-old veteran has three U.S. Open Cups (2012, 2015, 2017) and an MLS Cup (2013) to his name with the club as well as seven MLS All-Star (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019) selections and two MLS Best XI honors (2012, 2013).

Zusi became Sporting Kansas City’s all-time appearance leader earlier this season passing longtime former teammate Matt Besler for the title.

Sporting played to a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers at home and travel to Minnesota on Saturday completing their seven-games-in-21-days stretch and getting a much needed week off of rest.