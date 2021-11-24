PAINT THE WALL: Sporting Kansas City will host Real Salt Lake in Western Conference semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City players and fans had to stay up late Tuesday night to find out the Western Conference semifinal opponent.

After extra time and a penalty kick shootout, No. 7 Real Salt Lake came out with the upset and eliminated the No. 2 Seattle Sounders.

In a match where the Sounders dominated possession and all attacking stats, Salt Lake’s defense held strong through 120 minutes before going into a penalty kick shootout to decide who would advance.

RSL did not register a shot in the entire game, but goalkeeper David Ochoa made a few important saves to keep his side alive.

Seattle were close to scoring on a few occasions, including a long distance effort that hit off the crossbar from forward Raul Ruidiaz.

Real Salt Lake will now travel to Children’s Mercy Park to take on the No. 2 seed Sporting KC in a Decision Day rematch that ended in controversy.

RSL qualified for the playoffs by scoring on the last kick of the game, moments after defender Justen Glad handled the ball in the penalty area and the Video Assistant Referee did not deem it reviewable.

The winner of Sunday’s match will advance to the conference finals against the winner between the No. 1 Colorado Rapids and No. 4 Portland Timbers on November 25.

Sporting KC and Real Salt Lake will kick off on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ABC and ESPN Deportes.