Peter Vermes reaches incredible milestone with Sporting KC after win over Chicago Fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City returned to winning ways after a four-game winless skid Saturday with a 2–0 victory over the Chicago Fire at home.
The win marked manager Peter Vermes’ 167th regular season win as a head coach for Sporting KC, which is exactly half of the 334 wins in franchise history.
Vermes has posted a 167-126-100 record as the leader of SKC in the regular season and he looks to add to that column on Wednesday against Minnesota United.
Vermes has collected accolade-after-accolade at the helm of the club, including being the first person to win MLS Cup with the same club as a player and as a coach.
SKC host Minnesota on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.