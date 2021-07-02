PREVIEW: Sporting Kansas City travels to Los Angeles to face leading goal-scorer Chicharito and the Galaxy

Sporting Kansas City’s Alan Pulido gets a shot past Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough in the second half but he doesn’t score in a match at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Sporting KC defeated Colorado 3-1. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)

LOS ANGELES — After winning back-to-back games at home, Sporting Kansas City travels west to take on the Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park for a Fourth of July matchup that is sure to include fireworks on and off the field.

SKC and the Galaxy have scored a combined 39 goals so far this season and will have three of the leagues best goal-scorers taking the pitch.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (10, 1st), Dániel Sallói (7, 3rd) and Alan Pulido (6, tied 4th) have found the back of the net 23 times this season, helping to position their teams in second and third place in the west behind the Seattle Sounders.

It is unsure if Pulido will play Sunday after suffering a laceration to his right foot in the 2-1 victory over LAFC, but that didn’t stop Mexico men’s national team head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino from calling up the 30-year-old for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

A call many fans feel Chicharito deserved, but did not get.

The battle of two former Chivas Guadalajara products will be one to watch if Pulido is healthy enough to get on the pitch.

The last time these two teams met was on September 15, 2019 when the Galaxy embarrassed Sporting 7-2 behind a Zlatan Ibrahimović hat-trick.

Sporting’s last victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy came on April 8, 2018.

The two Major League Soccer charter members have met 64 times in the regular season with the Galaxy winning 26, Sporting KC winning 23 and playing to a draw 15 times.

Kansas City, Los Angeles, Seattle and New England are all tied with seven wins this season. The Galaxy are the only team remaining without a draw.

The fuse will be lit at 9:30 p.m. Central Time as the race to dethrone first place Seattle continues in the Western Conference pitting two of the most explosive offenses in the league head-to-head.

