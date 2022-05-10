KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the first time in two years, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is coming to Kansas City when Sporting KC host FC Dallas in the Round of 32.

The round will consist of clubs across all divisions in the United States; 21 MLS, 5 USL Championship, 4 USL League One, 1 National Independent Soccer Association, and 1 MLS Next Pro.

Kansas City and Dallas meet for the fifth time in tournament history, 10 days after a 2-2 draw at Children’s Mercy Park in regular season play.

The four-goal draw saw Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi score their second goals of the season, while Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira scored his seventh, tied for the lead in MLS.

On the previous four occasions, Sporting emerged victorious and will hope to keep the undefeated record over Dallas alive, despite a struggling start to the regular season campaign.

History is on SKC’s side as they have a 21-7-3 record all-time at home in the U.S. Open Cup. Sporting is one of three active MLS club’s with the most U.S. Open Cup championships (4).

Sporting KC won their fourth title in 2017, a year after FC Dallas won their second.

The tournament’s namesake is former Kansas City Wizards owner Lamar Hunt, father of current Chiefs and FC Dallas owner Clark Hunt.

Sporting are coming off a 0-0 road draw against 2021 MLS Cup Champions New York City FC. FC Dallas are coming off a 2-0 home victory over CONCACAF Champions League winners the Seattle Sounders.

The match at Children’s Mercy Park kicks off at 7:30 p.m.