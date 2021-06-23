PREVIEW: Sporting KC look to bounce back at home against Colorado midweek

Sporting Kansas City players celebrate a goal by forward Daniel Salloi (20) during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Austin FC Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the 81st time in all competitions, the Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City will face off, this time in a battle of 2nd and 3rd in the Western Conference.

SKC is coming off the third loss of the season at the hands of the Portland Timbers on the road, meanwhile the Rapids are riding a two-game win streak over FC Dallas at home and FC Cincinnati on the road.

These two teams are not short of firepower as they have combined for 31 goals; Sporting leads the league with 17, Colorado is third in the west with 14.

The matchup will be played in Kansas City where SKC is 21-6-5 in the regular season when hosting the Rapids.

In the 2020 season, Sporting defeated Colorado twice and tied once. The least meeting happening at Children’s Mercy Park with a victory for Kansas City 4-0.

The Rapids have only allowed two goals in four road games this season, meanwhile, Sporting has scored in 20 straight home matches, tying a franchise record.

Former Sporting Kansas City forward Diego Rubio leads the Rapids with 3 goals on the season, Alan Pulido leads SKC with 5.

SKC is one of two teams (NYCFC) to have three players with 3 or more goals: Pulido (5), Daniel Salloi (4) & Gadi Kinda (3).

Colorado leads the league in first-half goals with 8 and have won by multiple goals 3 times, tied for first in MLS.

A win for either team would help them inch closer to first place Seattle Sounders at the top of the conference and that much closer to a potential Supporters’ Shield.